Janesville, WI - Roger H. R. Wenger, age 85, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born in Minnesota on September 25, 1937; the son of Herman Adolf and Louise Christianna (Probst) Wenger. Roger married Karen (Elliott) Wenger on August 14, 2013 in Janesville. He worked for the General Motors Corporation for more than 36 years, retiring in 1987 as a forklift operator. Roger was a huge Packer backer and rarely missed watching them play. You could often find Roger playing on his Bobcat, and was always eager to help neighbors and friends with it. Karen and Roger enjoyed their regular dinners out on Thursday evenings, and often went to shows together at the Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
Roger is survived by his wife, Karen Wenger; and nephews: Brian (Tammy) Bermeister, Bruce (Carol) Bermeister, Steve (Julie) Bermeister and Terry (Sue) Schaffer. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Iniz (Clifford) Bermeister, Mabel (Alvin) Loewenhagen and Clara (Otto) Loewenhagen.
A gathering of family and friends are welcome from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
