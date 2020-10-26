October 23, 2020
Evansville, WI - Roger Gordon Phalin, age 65, of Evansville, died Friday morning, October 23, 2020,
at his home, following a two-year battle with Leukemia (AML). He was born January 9, 1955 in Richland
Center, WI, the son of Joseph and Arlene (Mickelson) Phalin. The man. The myth. The legend. He spent
most of his life trucking, traveling the states, and supporting his family from the road. In the summers,
you'd find him in the barn with his kids helping walk pigs to prepare for the Rock County Fair. On
Sunday's, you'd find Roger cruising along the backroads for hours. He loved Friday fish fry or cribbage at
Pete's Inn, golfing with friends at the Evansville Country Club, and morning coffee clutching at All 'n One.
At home you'd find Roger enjoying his favorite Westerns (Gun Smoke), banana cream pie, long rides on
his favorite lawn mower "Dixie" and an occasional shot of Blackberry Brandy. Not necessarily in that
order. Above all, he loved his family, and especially his grandchildren. You'd often find the grandkids
tooling around the house with Roger, looking for trouble; but they often would be encouraged to try
doing the dishes!
Roger is survived by four children: Samantha (Frank) Crow, Thomas Phalin (Casey), Kelsie Phalin
(Jared) and Mallorie Phalin (Pete), all of Evansville; 7 grandchildren: Brooklynn, Brayden, Jace, Liana,
Presley, Lawsyn and Berlyn all of Evansville; and his 6 siblings: Bob Phalin (Barb) of Edgerton, Doug
Phalin of Cedar Rapids, IA, Larry (Chris) Phalin of Monroe, Loren Phalin of Edgerton; Rosemary Ruppe of
WI; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father;
mother; and grandparents.
A private ceremony will be held at St John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Burial will be at the Bethel
Cemetery at 12:50pm. A celebration of life will be held October 29, 2020 at The Red Barn in Evansville
starting at 2pm. Condolences may be expressed wardhurtley.com