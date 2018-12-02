Roger Gillespie

January 1, 1953 - November 7, 2018
Rochester, NY -- Roger left us suddenly on November 7, 2018. He was born in Beloit, WI on January 1, 1953, the beloved son of the late Bernard and Myrtle Gillespie (nee Grabow). Roger spent his childhood years in Beloit and in St. Hilaire, Quebec. He attended LaSalle University in Philadelphia, earning a degree in Chemistry. He enjoyed a successful career at Taylor Instruments, and ABB in Rochester, NY, and in Sweden. Roger had a great love for diversified music, cycling, gardening and woodworking. Naturally reserved, he possessed an acerbic sense of humor, and didn't suffer fools gladly. He was a voracious reader, an accomplished gourmet cook, and a connoisseur of fine wine.
Deeply saddened are his siblings: Dennis (Shirley) Gillespie, Lynda (Dave) Lennon, Wayne (Mary Alice) Gillespie, Lavonne (Scott) Benash and Lisa (Leon) Anderson. Rest in peace, beloved brother and brother-in-law.
Private Service for the family.
