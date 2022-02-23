October 31, 1932 - February 19, 2022
Janesville, WI - Roger E. Schuman, age 89, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. He was born on October 31, 1932, to Charles and Violet (Bratzke) on the Schuman farm, on Schuman Road south of Hanover. He attended Pleasant Hill Grade School. The family later moved to Orfordville and Roger graduated from high school with the Class of 1950. After high school he worked for Burtness Chevrolet until joining the Navy. Roger served from 1952-1956 during the Korean Conflict; stationed on a minesweeper and LST landing craft out of Sasebo, Japan. He received an Honorable Discharge and returned to work at Burtness Chevrolet until he started at GM in May of 1956. Roger retired 40 years later, a supervisor within the plant for 36 of those years. He married Marciel Haase at East Luther Valley Church on July 7, 1956. They shared 62 years together before her passing in 2017. He was most proud of his family, his favorite times were when they were all together. Roger liked anything with wheels - from car shows with his grandson showcasing their two Classic Chevy's, collecting Hot Wheels, finding old Tonka trucks or just driving through car lots to see what there was. In 2018, he took a trip with Vets Roll, something he felt honored to be able to do. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Roger will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa (or as he preferred to be called: Bompa Woo-Hoo) and a good friend to many.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Vicki (Rick) Trudell and Pam (Roger) Williams; 3 grandchildren: Chad (Jessica) O'Leary, Jenna (Michael) Shepherd and Ashley (Josh Cornell) Glissendorf; 6 great grandchildren: Alexis, Colin, Caitlin, Jase, Madie and Fiona; siblings: Carol Peetum, Bill (Cassie) Schuman, Phillip (Sharon) Schuman and Bruce (Leanne Wuthrich) Schuman; brother-in-law, Harlie (Linda) Haase; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Pastor Paula Harris officiating. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church, Vets Roll or American Family Children's Hospital. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.