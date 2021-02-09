August 23, 1951 - February 4, 2021
Delavan, WI - Roger Dean Blood age 69, of Delavan, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after a long battle of cancer at Aurora Lakeland Hospital. Roger was born on August 23, 1951. He graduated from the Badger High School in Lake Geneva, Class of 1970. Roger is survived by his loving wife Debora Blood (nee Storey) of 42 years. He is lovingly remembered by his children L.G. (Mindy) Blood, Kimberly Blood, Kelly (Jason) Hookstead, Kari (Ben) Blood. His grandchildren Brandon Patz, Cameron Blood, Dylan Jensen, Madaleine Blood, Brooklyn Jensen, Avianna Hookstead, Jameson Hookstead, Kayden Blood-Fortune, and Ashton Hookstead. His siblings Yvonne (William) Brownlie, Robert (Carolyn) Blood, Ronald (Cheryl) Blood, Marlene (Robert) Remer, Rick (Theresa) Blood, Randy Blood, Raymond Blood, and Deborah (Daniel) Jaeger and other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Addison and Stella Blood, sister in-law Pam Blood, brother in-law Richard Storey, neices Rhonda Brownlie, Brenda Blood, and Auriel Mcnutt and nephew Ryan Johnson. Services are currently pending, please see website or future edition for updates. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral home of Delavan is proudly serving the family.