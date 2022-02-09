Roger Davis

Wausau, WI - "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13
Roger Frank Davis, 85, Wausau, passed at Aspirus Wausau Hospital February 1, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Roger was born March 15, 1936, in Janesville, WI to Frank and Edith (McLaughlin) Davis. He graduated from Janesville High School. He was united in marriage to Ruth "Susie" Rhoads on August 24, 1957. He attended Northwestern College and UW La Crosse where he graduated in 1960. He taught in the Clintonville, Wausau and D.C. Everest school districts, and Bethel College, St. Paul, MN, in the Physical Education/ Athletic Director department. He was the head basketball coach for the Wausau East Lumberjacks 1970-1976, when the team went to the WIAA State Tournament. He found deep joy in being a Youth Pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church and Pastor at Hogarty Community Church.
Roger was a loving and amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had a deep passion for studying God's Word, sports, travel and being with friends. He loved kids! He will be remembered as an excellent teacher and youth pastor.
Roger is survived by his wife Sue; children: Richard, Brenda (William) Everson, Renae (Kevin) Bliese, Ann (Matt-Sale) Howell-Davis; grandchildren: Kelley (Alex) Pacheco, Jordan Davis, Kendra (Ryan) Konitzer, Brianna (Jake) Karcz, Dexton Howell-Davis; and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Kevin; and his brother Richard.
A Gospel Life service for Roger will be held Saturday, February 12, 11:00 am at Highland Community Church, 1005 N 28th Ave, Wausau. Visitation will be at 9:30 am. A luncheon will follow at the church. Brainard Funeral Home-Wausau Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences and memories can be shared at brainardfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Roger to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 300, Boone, NC 28607, https://www.samaritanspurse.org, 828.262.1980.
