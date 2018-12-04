March 6, 1936 - November 30, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Roger Clements, age 82, passed away at Sun Valley West on Friday, November 30, 2018. He was born in Richland County on March 6, 1936, the son of Raymond and Ruthann (Miller) Clements. He married his beloved, Ida C. Matzinger in Janesville on August 25, 1990 and she preceded him in death on November 12, 2006. Roger retired from General Motors after many years of service. He loved classic cars.
Roger is survived by his extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Naomi Garber officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
