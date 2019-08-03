April 19, 1953 - July 31, 2019

Darien, WI -- Roger "Bill" W. Luessenhop passed away on July 31, 2019 of natural causes at his home. He was born April 19, 1953 in West Chicago, IL, the only son of the late Robert G. and Alice M (Carlson) Luessenhop. He attended McAuley School, a one room schoolhouse in West Chicago. He graduated in 1971 from West Chicago High School, and moved to Wisconsin in March of 1972. Bill married Cindy Putman on August 25, 1973. He worked for the former Larsen Freezing Plant, and then with NAPA Auto Parts in Delavan for 31 years. He enjoyed working in his garden, and was proud of all the fresh vegetables he grew. He was the proud owner of a 1966 Chevelle Super Sport that he has passed on to his son, Roger.

He is survived by his wife Cindy; his son Roger, Jr. (Patty); his grandchildren, Camron Achilli and Danielle Luessenhop; and his estranged daughters: Jenny (Kurt) Jurghen, Alison (Mike) Brown, and Katie Luessenhop; his sisters: Carol Kramer, Donna Hopkins and Amy Allega; and his uncle, Rodney Luessenhop. He is also survived by cousins; nieces; and nephews.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Betzer Funeral Home, 118 S. 2nd Street, Delavan, with the Rev. Ken Markley officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Philip Cemetery in Allens Grove (rural Darien). Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. Tuesday to service time.