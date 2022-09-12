Roger B. Lewis

Janesville, WI - On September 6, 2022, God opened his arms and welcomed Roger Brandt Lewis, 82, into his heavenly home and reunited Roger with the love of his life, Sandra. Roger was born February 13, 1940 to Duane and Myrta (Brandt) Lewis. He spent a majority of his younger years in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Roger honorably served in the United States Marine Corp stationed in Okinawa for a portion of his service. He worked as a carpenter by trade. For more than forty years he worked at General Motors at the Janesville plant. Roger also built several homes in and around the Janesville area, including the underground house next to Palmer Park.
Roger married Sandra Kay Wahl at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Evansville, Wisconsin, on June 12, 1964. They were blessed with two children: Brenda and Brent. Roger also leaves behind his pride and joy, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. Each one of them had a unique and special bond with Grandpa, and they are the incredible people they are today because he loved them. He passed on important life lessons to all of them: an unshakable work ethic, unconditional love and acceptance of all, and loyalty to family. Roger took great interest in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He was their greatest supporter—whether it was cheering on the kids at a game or event or helping with a remodeling project or doing research for the purchase of a new vehicle, Grandpa was always there for them and gave excellent advice when consulted.
Roger is survived by his children, Brenda (Stan) Bushaw and Brent (Kim) Lewis; grandchildren: James (Kari) Tucker, Joshua (Meghan Wilson) Tucker, Tyler (Lindsey Strainis) Lewis, Madison (Katy Baker) Lewis; great grandchildren: Chelsea, Amari, Aubree and Kaylin; sister Fran Parson; brother-in-law, Donald (Brenda) Wahl; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Roger is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Kay Lewis. They were married for 57 years. He is also preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; with Rev. Will Jewson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
