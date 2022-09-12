Roger B. Lewis

February 13, 1940 - September 6, 2022

Janesville, WI - On September 6, 2022, God opened his arms and welcomed Roger Brandt Lewis, 82, into his heavenly home and reunited Roger with the love of his life, Sandra. Roger was born February 13, 1940 to Duane and Myrta (Brandt) Lewis. He spent a majority of his younger years in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Roger honorably served in the United States Marine Corp stationed in Okinawa for a portion of his service. He worked as a carpenter by trade. For more than forty years he worked at General Motors at the Janesville plant. Roger also built several homes in and around the Janesville area, including the underground house next to Palmer Park.

