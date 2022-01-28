August 9, 1940 - January 23, 2022
Norman, OK - Roger Allen Sterk, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. Roger was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, on August 9, 1940, and lived there until 1978. He married the love of his life, Joan (Wyss) Sterk, on October 15, 1966, also in Janesville. While growing up in Wisconsin, Roger was a founding member of the Rock Aqua Jays Ski Club, which was one of his proudest accomplishments. He followed the club with great interest until his dying day and was delighted when his nephew, niece and great-nephew competed with the team. Roger attended Milton College in Wisconsin and then participated in the first-ever CAD industrial design training program through a partnership between IBM and General Motors.
Roger and Joan moved their family to Oklahoma when he was transferred to the newly opened General Motors plant in Oklahoma City. They both ultimately considered Oklahoma, particularly Norman, to be their home. Roger proudly worked as an early industrial systems engineer for GM for more than 40 years, retiring in 2005.
Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He most enjoyed his time at the lake with his children and grandchildren. His most cherished possession was "The Four Aces," a boat he originally built with friends in Janesville in the 1960s. Many years later, his sons (with the help of his great-nephew) located the original boat, had it refurbished and gave it to him as a surprise on Father's Day. Roger was a loyal U.S. Marine, member of the Knights of Columbus, and a long-time member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was incredibly generous to many Catholic organizations and other nonprofits.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Wyss) Sterk; parents, Rudy and Charlotte (Simmons) Sterk; brother-in-law, Robert Wyss; sister-in-law, Virginia (Brown) Wyss; and nephew, Ron Wyss.
He is survived by his son, Dan Sterk and his wife Trisha of Frisco, Texas, and their children: Robert, Zach and Jack; son Doug Sterk and his wife Dr. Karen "Suzy" Allen of Norman, Oklahoma; daughter, Lynann Sterk-Brooks and her husband Brandon Brooks of Oklahoma City; niece, Carolyn Peters and her children: Grace and Marianna; and niece, Tina Wyss Aldrich and her children: Bobby and Brianna.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Havenbrook Funeral Home 3401 Havenbrook Street, Norman, OK 73072. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 North Porter Avenue, Norman OK 73071.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oklahoma Catholic Radio, PO Box 32180, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church Education Fund, 3939 West Tecumseh Road, Norman, Oklahoma 73072.
