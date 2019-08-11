January 27, 1950 - August 8, 2019

Janesville -- Roger Allen "Slick" Johnson, age 69, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center surrounded by his family. He was born January 27, 1950 in Springfield, SD, the son of the late Pete & Florence (Stark) Johnson. He moved to Clinton, WI when he was 7 years old. He was a Clinton Cougar, Class of 1968. He moved to Janesville in 1968 and married the love of his life, Vickie L. Lawarance on February 3, 1968. Roger worked at GMAD for 40 years until retiring in 2008.

He loved the Brewers, Badger football and basketball, and gambling at Ho-Chunk, where he met and made many friends.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Vickie; his 2 daughters, Lucille (Bradley) Standiford, and Christena (Terry Mills) Dammen, both of Janesville; his son, Brian Johnson, also of Janesville; his 14 grandchildren: Crystal (Dallas) Miller, Brennon (Danielle Johnson) Marshall, Alex (Shania Sheridan) Wood, Erik (Jenna Tibayan) Wood, Austin (Ajiah) Daer, Jeffrey Standiford, Angela Standiford, Bryce (Kersyen Edwards) Johnson, Destiny (Allen Thompson III) Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Justin Dammen, Vistore Johnson, Bradley Standiford, Jr., Goodwin Standiford, Khalia (Whitney) Lattimore, and Adam Mack; his 9 great-grandchildren; his 2 brothers, Donald (Val) Johnson, and Peter Johnson; his sister, Betty (Kleo) Steffen; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including his dear friends, Bea Mack, Orville Kind, and Kelley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Allen Johnson; his daughter, Donna Lee Johnson; his sister, Mary Ann Coleman; and by his grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. on Monday, or from 11 A.M. until 12 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Roger's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the wonderful staff of Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center's Emergency Department, and especially to Dr. Taylor and his nurse, Cassie!