June 29, 1945 - January 7, 2020

Brodhead, WI -- Roger Allen Johnson, age 74, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born on June 29, 1945 in Monroe, WI, the son of Alfred and Doris (Moe) Johnson. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his service in the military, he spent most of his life as a carpenter. Roger enjoyed camping, going fishing at his cottage up north. He especially loved his two dogs, and the time they spent together.

He is survived by his children: Glenda Johnson, Roger "Skip" Johnson, and Kristine Johnson, all of Janesville; five grandchildren; brother, Steve (Linda Jones) Leopold of Janesville; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; a brother; and a sister.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday January 10, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Reverend Gary Shields officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville, with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com