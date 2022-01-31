Milton, WI - Rodney Loofboro, 67, of Milton, passed away with his wife and children by his side on January 27, 2022 at Meriter Hospital due to complications from Covid. He was born on July 3, 1954 in Edgerton, Wi, the son of Carroll and Iva Belle (Lippincott) Loofboro, and graduated from Milton Union High School in 1972. Rodney married the love of his life, Yvonne Davidson, on November 6, 1982 at Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church and remained happily married for 39 years. He began his career at the Loofboro Family Dairy Farm, worked later at Lear Corporation, and made some great friends at ANGI Energy Systems in Milton before retiring in 2020. Rodney was a farmer and a family man at heart. He enjoyed raising pumpkins with his brothers, had fun working side by side with them on their pulling tractors team "Just Fuelin' Around", and was never more proud than when watching his son and grandson show pigs at the County Fair. Rodney was known for his winning smile, easy going personality, and willingness to help anyone. He especially enjoyed Independence Day and happily hosted friends, family, and neighbors for the annual 4th of July parade and traditional cookout for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne, daughter Danielle Bailey, son Kyle (Amber) Loofboro, and his treasured grandson, Trenton Borck-Davidson. As well as siblings Leroy Huff, Linda Gilmore, Warren (Arlene) Loofboro, Neil (Linda) Loofboro, Leroy (Janette) Loofboro, Bob Loofboro, Alan (Donna) Loofboro, and Lori (Bob) Ball, and many nieces and nephews. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Iva, sisters Sue Hoff and Phyllis Loofboro, mother-in-law, Barbara Davidson, and sisters in law Valerie Phillips, and Rose 'Corrie' Davidson.
A "Celebration of Life" will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday February 2, 2022 at "The Connecting Church" Seventh Day Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday February 1, 2022 from 4-7 P.M. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton and Wednesday from 12 P.M. until time of service at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Loofboro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.