March 27, 1935 - March 16, 2023 Rice Lake, WI - Rodney Lewis Rost, age 87, passed away on March 16th, 2023, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Rod was born in Racine Wisconsin on March 27th, 1935. His parents were Elsie and Harvey. Rod had 3 brothers, Leslie, Keith, and David. Rod was in the Air Force before attending Milton college. Rod worked at General Motors for 40 years. Rod loved brace beagle trials, coon hunting, coyote hunting, and fishing. He loved watching his Yankees, Packers. Badgers, Nascar, and PGA Tour Golf. Rod was known to embellish the size of the fish he caught and the amount of fish he caught. Rod made fishing and hunting extremely fun because of his personality. I have never seen someone so excited when a fish got off the hook or a coon climbed down the tree.
Rod married LaVonne (Preuss) in 1977 and was married until her passing. He was proceeded in death by his son Mike. Rod is survived by a grandson Cole and granddaughter Sarah. He also had several great grandchildren. Rod had many close friends and hunting buddies that he cherished. Larry, Adam, Steve, and Linda were very special to Rod and helped him on his journey home.
Rod's wish was to be cremated and placed near his favorite fishing spot in the Busseyville creek where he loved catfishing.
Special thank you to Huntington Place, Janesville, Cambridge Senior Living, Rice Lake, and St Croix Hospice as they did a tremendous job of caring for Rod.
