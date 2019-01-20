April 10, 1921 - January 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Rodney Curtis Smith, age 97, a long-time Janesville resident, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Cedar Crest. He was born on April 10, 1921 in Madison, WI, the son of Floyd and Ethel (Main) Smith. Rodney grew up in Brooklyn, WI, and graduated from Brooklyn High School. He later graduated from General Motors Institute of Technology. Rodney served in the U.S. Army Air Corps for 31/2 years during World War II. He was united in marriage to Clara "Burnette" Abrahamson at the Orfordville Lutheran Church on September 30, 1947. Rodney was employed by General Motors for 39 years, retiring as an inspector. While growing up in Brooklyn, he was a member of the Methodist Church there, and, after moving to Janesville, had been a member of Cargill United Methodist Church for over 60 years. He was a member of the Orfordville American Legion Post # 209, Waucoma Masonic Lodge # 90 F & A.M. of Cooksville, the Madison Zor Shrine and Madison Consistory, was active with Shrine Mini Cars and Janesville Family Campers.

Rodney is survived by four children: Mark Smith, James Smith, Peter (Barb) Smith, Julianne (Steve) Hubbard; 10 grandchildren: Amy (Henry) Speckhart, Chris (KJ) Smith, Ben (Rachel) Smith, Joseph (Cara Stradinger) Smith, Jared (Carlee Blank) Smith, Brett (Natalie Quinnies) Eastlick, Amanda (Ryan Newell) Smith, Sarah Smith, David (Melissa) Hubbard, Daniel (Erin) Hubbard; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Burnette Smith, on December 6, 2008. His son, Sidney Smith; his parents; five brothers: Miles, Robert, Ned, Harvey and Henry Smith also predeceased him.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville with Masonic Services at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville with Rev. Susan Lockman officiating. Visitation will also precede the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial with military graveside rites by Orfordville American Legion Post # 209 will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cedar Crest, Agrace HospiceCare or the Shriner's Crippled Children's Fund. Arrangements are by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

