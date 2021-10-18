Liberty, MO - Rodney C. Shaw, age 53, of Janesville and the Green Bay area of Wisconsin, passed away peacefully October 09, 2021, at University of Kansas hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born in Algoma, Wisconsin, on April 26, 1968, the son of Clayton J. and Susan (Fredrickson) Shaw. He graduated J.A. Craig High School in Janesville, and earned bachelor's degree in criminal justice from University of Oshkosh. He worked a year with the Janesville Police Department. He also worked at Hamilton in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Rod then worked for the General Motors corporation for 29 years before his passing. Rod was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and a father figure to many. He was a loving family member and friend to all.
Rod loved music, playing the guitar, and singing to his wife. He was a diehard Green Bay Packer and Brewers fan. He loved camping and hunting also. He loved trying new things, especially food.
Rod is survived by his wife, Michelle; three daughters: Alison (Mark) Anzaldua of Lemon Grove, CA, Anastasia (Al) Pyne of Janesville, WI, and Laura Shaw (Tyler Baker) of Liberty, MO; and a son, Clayton W. Shaw of Janesville; six grandchildren: Carl, Christian, Charlotte, Calvin, Miabella and Anders. Also, his dog, Royal.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
