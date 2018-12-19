Roderick G. Brunton, Jr.

February 16, 1934 - December 13, 2018
Beloit, WI -- While gathering together his family from near and far, and across five generations, Roderick (Rod) G. Brunton, Jr. fell asleep on Thursday, December 13, 2018, and has entered into the Lord's rest where his next waking moment will be seeing the Lord face to face. Rod was born on February 16, 1934, the son of Roderick G. Brunton, Sr. and Ellen L. (Kelly) Brunton. He attended Beloit Memorial High School, graduating in 1951. The next year, he married Shirley Jean Coryell, and they recently celebrated 66 years of joy in the sharing of their life together. Their union has been blessed with four children; seven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren (down to Roderick G. Brunton V); and two great-great-grandchildren. Rod spent most of his working career, in one way or another, in the housing industry. Starting out as a home builder and home designer, he and his father (Rod, Sr.) were directly responsible for many of the start up homes in the Garden Village subdivision. Later in his career, he served as the City of Beloit's Building Inspector and Chief Code Enforcement Officer, and played a part in Beloit achieving "All-American City" status in the early 1970s. During his time as Beloit's Building Inspector, he authored much of the City's Building code, as well as sections of the Wisconsin State Building Code. A person of principle and personal conviction, he lived his life in a state of calm stability, and the peace of God ruled in his heart, allowing him to be a source of comfort and direction to any seeking solace. He will be greatly missed. An avid sports fan, Rod enjoyed watching his beloved Wisconsin Badgers, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, and celebrated with Cub Nation the Cubbies 2016 World Series Championship.
Rod is survived by Shirley, his wife of 66 years; his daughter, Teri Cole; and son-in-law, Mark Cole; daughter, Denice Brunton; son, Roderick G. Brunton III; and daughter-in-law, Sue Brunton; son, John William Brunton; and daughter-in-law, Sue Brunton; seven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; and his church family, that has become as much the family of his blood as his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rod and Ellen Brunton, Sr.; his sisters, Yvonne (and her husband Donald Ring), and Penny (and her husband Dennis Coan); a nephew, Jeff Coan; and nieces, Debra Ring and Yvonne (Jim Swedlund).
A visitation is planned in his honor for Saturday, December 22, 2018, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, located at 212 West Grand Avenue in Beloit, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. A fellowship of celebration and breaking of bread will follow immediately afterward. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. It was Rod's wish that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
