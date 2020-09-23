April 11, 1953 - September 17, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Rocky S. Piccione, age 67, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on April 11, 1953, the son of Frank and Ruth (Smith) Piccione. After graduating from Parker High School, Rocky became a CNC Machinist and worked for Warner Electric in Roscoe, IL, for over 30 years. In his free time, Rocky enjoyed playing Euchre, trivia, video games, reading books, fishing, and supporting the Packers. He will always be remembered as our beloved brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his siblings: Richard (Colleen) Piccione, Karen Piccione-Deuel, and Robert Piccione; and many extended family members and friends. Rocky is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. A private burial will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com