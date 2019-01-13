Rockney Farris

June 3, 1954 - January 8, 2019
Janesville/Reedsburg, WI -- Rockney Harold Farris, age 64, of Reedsburg, WI, a former long-time Janesville area resident, passed away on January 8, 2019, at his home in Reedsburg. Rockney was born in Edgerton, WI, on June 3, 1954, the son of Harold and Jean (Roberts) Farris. He graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1972. He was employed as a machinist by Gilman Manufacturing, and later as a taxidermist by Red's Taxidermy. Rockney moved to Wisconsin Dells 20 years ago and was employed as a greenskeeper by the Christmas Mountain Golf Course for several years.
Rockney is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jean and Bill Powell; his brothers and sisters: Daniel (Audrey) Pope, Sandra (Paul) Aurit, Carla (Michael) Lyons, Kevin (Laurie) Farris; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Farris; and his nephew, Kyle Cook.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville, his brother, Daniel Pope will preside. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
