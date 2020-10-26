Rocklyn Rocky Luebke

August 14, 1955 - October 23, 2020
Beloit, WI - Rocklyn R. "Rocky" Luebke, age 65, passed away peacefully October 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of Jerry and Mary Joyce. He grew up in Mukwonago, and graduated from Mukwonago High School, where he excelled in theatre acting and directing. He served our country when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged, earning the rank of Corporal.
Rocky married Stephanie (Prochniak), of Mukwonago, on May 4, 1977. They celebrated 43 years of marriage, and proudly raised two children, Shannon (Garrett) Guenther and Wayne (Katherine). Being Grandpa to Sydney and Logan Guenther was his special joy. Rocky was a steel worker for 30 years, semi-retiring in 2004. He was an avid Packers fan. He had a passion for fishing, and enjoyed outsmarting those largemouth bass.
Rocky is further survived by family scattered across Wisconsin.
To honor Rocky's wishes, there will be no service. The family will plan a celebration of life sometime in the future.
Rocky will always be loved and will forever be in our hearts.