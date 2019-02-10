June 14, 1957 - January 26, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Rochelle Halase, age 61, of Whitewater passed from this world January 26, 2019. She was born June 14, 1957 to the late Mercedes and Raymond Halase. She loved to read and take care of animals. She was happiest when she was practicing as a registered nurse.

She is survived by her twin sons, Josh (Melissa) and Jeremiah (Liz); sister, Julie; brothers: Chad, Garth and Matt; aunt, June; cousin, Frankie; and her grandchildren: Jonathan, Katie and Asheron. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Christina Halase

Per her wishes, no formal services will be held.