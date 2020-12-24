May 1, 1959 - December 6, 2020
Formerly of Walworth County, WI - Robin Marie Moran, 61, former resident of Wisconsin, recent resident of Florida passed away peacefully at Advent Health Waterman Hospital, Tavares, FL, on December 6, 2020. Her sportive spirit was evident in her devotion her two teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. Robin's laughter was contagious, her kindness and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by everyone who was blessed to have known her.
Robin is survived by her sister, Bonnie (David) LaFleur; brothers, David K. (Joan) Moran and Michael Moran; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Keith Moran, Jr. and Imogene (Moe) Moran; and brothers, Terry Moran, and Scotty Moran.
In memory of Robin, please send donations to www.saveaturtle.org.