March 22, 1959 - December 12, 2020
Shawano, WI - Robin M. Powell, age 61, of Shawano, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Robin was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on March 22, 1959, daughter of Donna Marie (Sime) Usher and the late Percy Glenn "Ben" Usher, Jr. Robin grew up and lived in Milton and Janesville, Wisconsin before moving to Shawano in 2001. Robin had many jobs throughout the years and was most recently employed by Pitney Bowes of Neenah as a Customer Service Representative. In her free time, she loved doing puzzles, reading books, playing board games, and having cookouts with her family. Robin was a beloved mother to many of the neighborhood kids, her big heart and loving kindness knew no end. She has passed down her values to generations of her family and those values will continue to be passed down to future generations to come. Robin's beautiful spirit, unconditional love for others, never ending kindness, and joy for life will live on through the many she has touched during her lifetime. Family always came first for Robin and she treasured time with her grandkids, especially the many memories she made baking with them. Robin also loved her cats dearly. A wonderful woman, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Robin is survived by: her children, Richard (Mary) Powell of Colorado, Nathan (Wendy) Powell of Shawano, and Clifton (Sheila) Powell of Shawano; grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Alexia, and Ashton; her mother, Donna Usher; and siblings, Vickie Bliss of Janesville, Jeffrey (Michelle) Usher of Edgerton, and Rhoby (Allyn) Usher-Hovanec of Gillett; nieces and nephews, R.B. IV, Cheryl (Goddaughter), Shawnn, Scott, Steven, Joseph, Mikala, and Yvette; and stepmother, Eileen Fahrney. She is further survived by great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her fiancée and love of her life, Raymond Hirt; her dad, Percy Glenn "Ben" Usher, Jr.; and a grandson, Angel Powell.
Funeral services for Robin will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano with Rev. Fred Mia officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of services.