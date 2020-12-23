April 20, 1960 - December 16, 2020
Evansville, WI - Robin Lynn Kohlhagen, 60 years old of Evansville, WI died on December 16th, 2020. Robin lost a long battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia (FTD) Robin was born on April 20th 1960 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Her Parents were Myles (Sonny) Lilly and Judith Lilly. She was one of 5 children. From oldest to youngest, Rita, Jaime, Robin, Randy and Shawn. She loved living in Pennsylvania. She enjoyed the outdoors with her family and had many fond memories of the adventures they shared. They enjoyed fishing, hiking and working on their favorite cars. Robin grew up in a very loving close active family. Robin met Don (Clay) Kohlhagen in January of 1978. They were married in Burlington WI on October 21 1978. They were married for 42 years. They later had two children, Jessica Lynn and Don Easton. They lived in Burlington, WI until 1984, then moved to Evansville where she resided until the end. As wife and mother Robin was deeply passionate about her family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and having adventures or drives with him. She loved to be fully involved in both children's lives. She would frequently accompany her daughter to concerts, dances and out to dinner with her daughters friends. Robin and Jessica were like best friends. She enjoyed playing sports and fishing with her son. When it came to the outdoors they had quite the bond. Robin had several jobs, but the one she loved the most was making wedding flower arrangements. This was not only a job but a hobby. As a friend to many Robin was known for her love of life. Her laughter and energy was contagious. She enjoyed having large groups of friends over to her house and enjoyed making fun deserts for them. Robin also loved animals, especially her dogs. Clay and Robins family grew. Jessica Kohlhagen had two children Anthony and Brodey. Don Kohlhagen married Janelle Wendt in 2004 and they had two children Ava Maria and Maliya. She cherished her grandchildren. Loved to spoil them. One of Robins biggest passions was her dedication to Jehovah God. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on 11/10/1974. She firmly lived up to her dedication by going door to door telling others about Gods kingdom and his promise for the future which included the resurrection of her dead loved ones. There was no doubt in her mind that Jehovah's Kingdom and promise of paradise was the only hope to look forward too. Because of this hope, her family believes she will be resurrected in a paradise on earth.
Robin was predeceased by her parents Miles (Sonny) Lilly, Judith Lilly. Her Brothers Jamie Lilly and Randy Lilly.
Robins Memorial will be on January 2nd at 2 PM held via Zoom.
"And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away." Revelation 21:4