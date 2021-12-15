Janesville, WI - Roberto J. Juarez, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. Hewas born in New York City,New York on October 17, 1941; the son of Anacleto and Concepcion (Rangel) Juarez. He Graduated from East Jefferson High School in Metarie, Louisiana thenwent on to attend Louisiana State University at New Orleans. In 1964 Roberto, known as "Bob" to his friends and colleagues, and "Bobby," to his family members, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in February 1970. Roberto began working at AT&T on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, in 1966, where he stayed for 40 years, before his retirement in 2006. Heloved his family and New Orleans, more thananything else in the world. He loved to cook and shared his creations with many people, including his neighbors in Milton, WI. He will be especially remembered for his delicious gumbo and trout almandine. He also loved photography and was an avid gun collector and loved to spend his summers scuba diving and snorkeling a short ride from New Orleans, in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Roberto is survived by his beloved daughter, Laurette (Daniel) Beard; 2 grandchildren,Roberto and Daniella Beard; and his sister,Carmen. He isprecededin death by hisparents;ex-wifeand good friend, Danielle Rubin Juarez,and 3 siblings.
A funeral service will be held at11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2001, atMILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARKwith Msgr. Dan Ganshert officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow to the mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.to7:00 p.m. on Wednesday,December 22, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME& CREMATORY.For online condolences and guestbook, please visit:www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
