December 16, 1934 - October 6, 2018
Brodhead, WI -- Roberta M. Matzke, 83, of Brodhead, WI, died on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital of Janesville.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 12, 2018 at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home with Rev. Irv Case presiding. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be buried at Greenwood Cemetery of Brodhead at a later date.
D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.
