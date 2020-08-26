September 19, 1944 - August 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Roberta K. Sample, age 75, of Janesville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was born in Lewes, DE on September 19, 1944, the daughter of the late Charles Masey Marshall and Fanny Ellen (Webb) Marshall. Roberta attended Lewes High School of Lewes, DE and graduated in 1962. She then attended West Virginia University, where she earned her nursing degree. After college, Roberta married Edward Allen Sample where they were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, Delaware on August 22, 1969. Edward preceded her in death on August 13, 2013. Roberta was a nurse for many years, having worked for Mercy Hospital, Edgerton Hospital, and Caravilla Nursing Home, before becoming an advocate for individuals with disabilities within the School District of Janesville. She spent numerous years doing for others, and was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family. She had a large passion for quilting, sewing, gardening, playing the organ and piano, as well as music in general. She was an active member of Faith Community Church in Janesville.
She is survived by her three beloved children: Edward Charles Sample and Sarah Ellen (Keith) Colby both of Janesville, Robert Richard Sample (Eric) Page of Elkhorn; a grandson, Mason Colby; niece, Caroline Robb of Janesville; great niece, Caroline Allen; and great nephew, Wayne Sockriter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Charles Augustus Marshall.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH, Janesville. Pastor Gary Shields will preside and burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
