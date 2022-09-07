July 14, 1932 - August 30, 2022
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE— Roberta J. "Ces" Wickham, of Janesville, 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Cedar Crest after a long illness with dementia.
Ces was born in 1932 to Ken and Lorna Venable, and grew up, the middle of five children, in the 'bloody fourth' ward in Janesville. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1950, and her yearbook slogan was, "Pep-she must eat it for breakfast'. Ces married Lee Kinney in 1950, they later divorced. Ces married Keith Wickham in 1954.
Ces was an outgoing, friendly people person who loved getting to know others through her work over the years at Borg's, Sears, Parker Pen, Lisa's Style Shop, AnchorBank and Huntington Place, and through her volunteer work with the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Ces and her late husband, Keith, were so proud of their Church street. home, the site of family gatherings for 58 years. She treasured her friendships with neighbors and friends Mel, Jan, Cyndi, Patty, Elaine, Dorothy, Joyce, Beth, Pam, Bev, and Joan. Ces was close to her nieces and nephews and was a second mom to many Church street neighborhood children.
Ces created beautiful quilts which will always be treasured by her family. She loved collecting pretty dishes and clothes and firmly believed, 'you can never be too thin, too rich or have too many white blouses'. Family traditions were important to Ces, and she made sure that dozens of cutout cookies were decorated each Christmas. She loved to bake, and made a Texas cake for every family gathering. Ces loved watching sports, from Parker athletics to the Brewers and Packers.
To her grandchildren, Ces was 'action grandma', always ready for making pillow forts, sledding at the church hill, building snowmen, having sword fights with wrapping paper tubes, flying kites and playing games of Husker Du and Gin Rummy.
Ces is survived by her younger brother Bob Venable of Fort Worth TX, three children, Jennifer (Garry) Summers of Janesville, Jill (Rob Sholl) Wickham of Wauwatosa, and Jack (Beth) Wickham of Frankfort, IL, and stepson Joe Wickham (Shirley). Ces is survived by seven grandchildren, Lori and Tommy Summers, Emma (Spence Dabbs), Ted (Jayne Tamboia) and Anna (Andrew Gikas) Sholl, Jackie Wickham (Matt) Smith and Kevin Wickham (Bree Nacsa), and five great-grandchildren, Teagan and Beckett Summers, Allie Smith, Eloise and George Dabbs. Ces was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Keith, and three siblings, sister Patsy Mullen, and brothers Elmer "Bud" Venable and Kenneth "Sonner" Venable.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Project 16:49, supporting Parker High School's youth.
Ces's family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice, for their kind and compassionate care. Arrangements for Ces's Celebration of Life will be made at a later date.
SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.