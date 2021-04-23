May 18, 1941 - April 14, 2021
Janesville, WI - Roberta "Bobbi" Oxford, just shy of her 80th birthday, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She battled hard against cancer and chemo 3 times before this last round of chemo made her too sick to fight back. She is survived by a sister, Susanne Caldwell; three loving children; Harry (Marjorie Rollinson) Oxford, Keenan Oxford, and Mimi (David) Hahn; 3 grandchildren Emma and Claire Oxford and Elliott Hahn; nephews John (Lori) Hayes, Josef (Theresa) Hayes and nieces Rachel Townsend and Samantha Hayes and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Amelia (Topolinski) Keenan, 2 sisters Patricia Keenan and Frances (Rufus) Hayes, and 1 brother, Joseph Michael Keenan.
Bobbi's life was long and illustrious. She began her career as a secretary at the Pentagon in Washington, DC for one of the top Naval officers. The family later moved to New Jersey to live and work at The Peddie School, where she taught typing, ran the school bookstore and was the secretary to the college counselor. She moved back to Lake Geneva and was able to spend time with her own mother before she passed away in 1981. She worked as an insurance agent at AF Glass and then Interstate Insurance before securing a job with the county in Elkhorn. There she worked for the Sheriff's Department, the District Attorney's Office and the Clerk of Courts for 12 years and retired in 2005. As hard at Bobbi worked, she equalled that in fun after hours. She played softball and volleyball and she bowled for over 40 years in Elkhorn, Delavan and Janesville. She spent her retirement traveling, golfing, bowling, playing cards, visiting family and friends, and getting up to all kinds of hi-jinx with high school pals and lots of shenanigans with her many friends. Bobbi volunteered with 1st graders learning to read, delivered Meals-on-Wheels, and was a member of several womens' barbershop choruses, most recently Spirit of the Lakes Chorus in Lake Geneva, where she once served as president. She also volunteered as secretary for several golf leagues and remained fiercely independent up until the very end. As busy as she was, she always made time for family, and loved to cook for family and friends. Memorial Service will be at 2:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Tuesday April 27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.at theFuneral home.Burial will beat the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Hwy 50, Lake Geneva, WI. Family and friends are welcome. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The Salvation Army Lake Geneva, 11315 W Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226.
