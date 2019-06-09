Roberta "Bert" Fitzsimmons

February 10, 1929 - June 5, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Roberta B. "Bert" Fitzsimmons, age 90, of Edgerton, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Fort Health Care. She was born in Rockford, IL, on February 10, 1929, the daughter of the late Floyd and Florence (Lees) Williams. Bert married Paul H. Stark Jr. on March 11, 1947 in Rockford. He preceded her in death in July 1964. She then married Kenneth W. Fitzsimmons on September 3, 1965 in Edgerton. She worked for many years as a secretary at IKI, the Edgerton Reporter, and also Highway Trailer. Bert was a former member of the Edgerton Congregational United Church of Christ, where she was active in music and the choir. She later joined Fulton Church. Bert was renowned for her beautiful flower gardens on the farm, and was a sensitive and talented pianist. She enjoyed gardening, music, animals, playing cards, being outdoors, but most important was being with her family!

Bert is survived by her husband, Ken; three daughters: Jeanette Oliver of San Francisco, Suzanne Mullee of Madison, Peggy (Marc) Ginsberg of Blue Mound; three sons: Michael (Fumi) Stark of Santa Clarita, CA, William (Bonnie) Fitzsimmons and Barry (Joanne) Fitzsimmons both of Fort Atkinson; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and close family friends, John and June. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Paul Stark; and her brother, Roger (Helen) Williams.

A Private Family Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Audubon Society. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com