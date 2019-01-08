January 25, 1936 - January 5, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Robert W. Jones, age 82, of Janesville died on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born January 25, 1936, in Madison, the son of Richard and Grace (Waterman) Jones. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1954, and attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. He married the love of his life, Donna J. Stearns, on April 14, 1956, in Janesville, and she preceded him in death on October 28, 2001. Robert was employed at Beloit Corporation, retiring on November 1, 1995, after a lifelong career as an engineering draftsman of 40 years. He was an avid hunter, bowler, and enjoyed bike riding about town. He served many years as the Pack Master for Cub Scouts. He was a member of St. William Catholic Church.
Robert is survived by six children: Rick (Gail) Jones of Janesville, Gary Jones of Madison, Jeff (Phyllis) Jones of Footville, Matt Jones of Janesville, Bobbi Jo (Tim) O'Leary of Janesville, and Pam Shoemaker of Janesville; nine grandchildren: Melissa, Felicia, Amanda, Joseph, Erin, Stacy. Alex, Sam and Page; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, George (Audrey) Jones of Deerfield; and half-sister, Beverly Stoughton of Madison. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings: Richard, Tom, and Jeanette.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse