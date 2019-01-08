Robert W. Jones

January 25, 1936 - January 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Robert W. Jones, age 82, of Janesville died on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born January 25, 1936, in Madison, the son of Richard and Grace (Waterman) Jones. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1954, and attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. He married the love of his life, Donna J. Stearns, on April 14, 1956, in Janesville, and she preceded him in death on October 28, 2001. Robert was employed at Beloit Corporation, retiring on November 1, 1995, after a lifelong career as an engineering draftsman of 40 years. He was an avid hunter, bowler, and enjoyed bike riding about town. He served many years as the Pack Master for Cub Scouts. He was a member of St. William Catholic Church.

Robert is survived by six children: Rick (Gail) Jones of Janesville, Gary Jones of Madison, Jeff (Phyllis) Jones of Footville, Matt Jones of Janesville, Bobbi Jo (Tim) O'Leary of Janesville, and Pam Shoemaker of Janesville; nine grandchildren: Melissa, Felicia, Amanda, Joseph, Erin, Stacy. Alex, Sam and Page; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, George (Audrey) Jones of Deerfield; and half-sister, Beverly Stoughton of Madison. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings: Richard, Tom, and Jeanette.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse