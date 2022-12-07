Edgerton, WI - Robert W. Doerr Jr., age 74, of Edgerton, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home with his family at his side. He was born in Stoughton on May 10, 1948, the son of the late Robert W. and Rose Marie (Osborne) Doerr Sr. Bob graduated from Edgerton High School in 1967 and then served in the US Army from 1968 until 1970. He married Cynthia "Cindy" Reppen and they later divorced but remained close friends. Bob was employed as a carpenter in the construction industry but had also worked for FP& T and later Zenith Tech in the road and bridge construction business. He loved hunting and fishing, doing woodworking and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his 2 children, Trisha (Robert Reilly) Sund and Travis (Sarah) Doerr; 5 grandchildren: Emmett, Sydney, Collin, Brayden, and Kolden; 3 brothers: Richard, William, and Dale (Beth) Doerr; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Donald.
A Memorial gathering to celebrate Bob's Life will take place at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM when Military honors will conclude the visitation. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Doerr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.