October 22, 1925 - November 22, 2019

Janesville -- Robert W. "Bob" Zastoupil, age 94, of Janesville, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. He was born in Janesville on October 22, 1925, the son of the late John and Lydia (Mennicke) Zastoupil. Bob married Beulah M. "Toots" Demrow on May 9, 1948, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. She preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 1997. He was employed in maintenance at General Motors for 28 years before retiring in 1980. Bob was a long-time member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church where he also worked as custodian for many years. He was also a member of UAW Local 95. Bob enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, woodworking, his cheese and sausage trays, as well as taking care of his flowers and in his younger years, a large fruit and vegetable garden.

Survivors include his 3 sons: John "Jack" (Betty) Zastoupil of Janesville, Ron (Sue) Zastoupil of Rockford, and Rich (Karen) Zastoupil of Janesville; 7 grandchildren: Jason (Amy) Zastoupil, Jeffery (Shannon) Zastoupil, Lisa (Mike) Stadt, Nathan (Carrie) Zastoupil, MeeRae Zastoupil, Sara (David) Knuth and Eric (Kelly) Zastoupil; as well as 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beulah; an infant grandson, Christopher; brother, Arthur Zastoupil; and 2 sisters, Cora Wanninger Sark and Marian Foltz.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH. Rev. Daniel Decker and Rev. James Hendrikson will co-officiate and burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday at the WHITCOMB LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville and again on Wednesday at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH from 9 AM until the hour of service. Memorials if desired can be made to either St. Paul's Lutheran Church's Tuition Assistance or General Facilities Funds or to Agrace HospiceCare. The family is being assisted by the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton and WHITCOMB LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com