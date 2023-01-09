November 16, 1941 - January 3, 2023 Minneapolis, MN - Robert Thomas Swenson, Sr. died peacefully in Minneapolis, MN on January 3rd, 2023.
Robert “Bob” was born on November 16th, 1941 in Dodgeville, WI, the son of the late Kermit and Almira (Kahl) Swenson. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1959 and attended the University of Platteville before taking a sales position at Wisconsin Power and Light. After marrying Lynn (Peters) Swenson in 1965, the two settled in Janesville, WI, eventually raising five children. From 1966-1973, Bob worked as a project manager for Helgesteel before starting his own business, DEBCO Corporation. For over 40 years, Bob dedicated himself to the company, coordinating the construction of countless local businesses in and around Janesville.
Bob was a proud and generous businessman, husband, father, and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor, a mathematical mind, and a gentle heart. Beyond his love of work, he mostly enjoyed simple pleasures: watching the sunset at his lake cottage with a scotch in hand; lunching with family; helping in the garden; keeping up with sports and the daily news; playing (and always winning) euchre.
After losing the love of his life in 2020, Bob moved to Minneapolis, MN where he lived comfortably with his eldest daughter and her family. He loved his family beyond measure and will be missed dearly.
Bob is survived by his children: Martha (Kirk) Wahlstrom, Elizabeth (Guy) Carlson, Robert Jr. (Gina) Swenson, John Swenson (Jamie Davis), Mary (Kevin) Swenson-Fredendall; grandchildren: Yali, Vivienne, Augustine, Sam, Grace, Lucy, Robert Thomas III (Tommy), Olivia, Joey, Ava, Charlie, Simon, and Sylvia; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy (Swenson) Ferrell; brother, William Swenson; and his wife of 55 years, Lynn.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Madison, WI for on January 14th at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew’s.
