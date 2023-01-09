Robert Thomas Swenson

November 16, 1941 - January 3, 2023 Minneapolis, MN - Robert Thomas Swenson, Sr. died peacefully in Minneapolis, MN on January 3rd, 2023.

Robert “Bob” was born on November 16th, 1941 in Dodgeville, WI, the son of the late Kermit and Almira (Kahl) Swenson. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1959 and attended the University of Platteville before taking a sales position at Wisconsin Power and Light. After marrying Lynn (Peters) Swenson in 1965, the two settled in Janesville, WI, eventually raising five children. From 1966-1973, Bob worked as a project manager for Helgesteel before starting his own business, DEBCO Corporation. For over 40 years, Bob dedicated himself to the company, coordinating the construction of countless local businesses in and around Janesville.