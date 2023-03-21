Evansville, WI - Robert Stanley Purkapile, 83, of Evansville, WI passed away on March 15, 2023, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. He was born on December 15, 1939, in Boscobel, WI to the late William and Hazel (Porter) Purkapile.
Robert attended Brown grade school and Fennimore High School. He was united in marriage for 66 years to Margaret A. Doyle on September 17, 1956, in Mineral Point, WI. Robert enjoyed farming and agriculture. He worked for different farms throughout his life including Schuppner Farm, Fullerton Farm, Shotliff, Delong, Tipi Farm and he was a self-employed farmer. He also worked for General Motors, Foxy Sports and IH Harvestore. He was a member of numerous clubs: NFO, 2 Cylinder Club, Snowmobile and he was an FFA Alumni. Robert liked to go snowmobiling, bowling and to auctions. He also enjoyed going to the casino, toy shows and gardening.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; 6 children: Dorothy (Robin) Patterson, Robert (Cheryl) Purkapile, Richard (Debbie) Purkapile, Roger (Bonnie) Purkapile, Donna (Mike) Laack and Ron Purkapile; Grandchildren: Eric (Emily Coronado) Patterson, Adam (Rachel) Patterson, Heather (Skyler) Frickelton, Matt (Katie) Purkapile, Nick (Amanda) Purkapile, Kris (Nicole) Purkapile, Kevin Purkapile, Ryan (Emily Rowley) Purkapile, John Laack, Michael (Lizzie) Laack, Steven Laack, Hannah Purkapile and Lauren Purkapile; Great grandchildren: Trent Hartzell, Amaury Coronado, Cassia Patterson, Kairos Patterson, a great grandbaby to be born in June, Callen Purkapile, Colton Purkapile, Cashton Purkapile, Sydney Purkapile, Greyson Purkapile, Izabel Purkapile, Brantley Laack, John Henry Laack; and a brother, William Purkapile. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Ivan, Lenice and Marian. He is further survived by nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm, at The Red Barn (7530 North County Road M) Evansville, WI. WARD-HURTLEY Funeral Home, Evansville, WI is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace or Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin, in his name.
