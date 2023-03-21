Robert Stanley Purkapile

December 15, 1939 - March 15, 2023

Evansville, WI - Robert Stanley Purkapile, 83, of Evansville, WI passed away on March 15, 2023, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. He was born on December 15, 1939, in Boscobel, WI to the late William and Hazel (Porter) Purkapile.