September 27, 1966 - September 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Robert Scott Stuhr, Sr., age 53, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, with his family by his side, at Mercy Hospital. He was born on September 27, 1966, to Kenneth and Geraldine (Wolc) Stuhr in Janesville, WI. Bob was a great husband, wonderful father and grandfather. His passion was woodworking, especially making his corn hole games and signs. He loved his Harley, and was an avid NASCAR fan. He also loved to fish and hunt.
He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Regina; his son, Robert (Nicole) Stuhr, Jr.; his daughters: Dana (Cody) Pettit, Staci Stuhr, Danielle (Ben) Lange and Cheyanne Stuhr; and his best friend and "brother", Owen Budd. He has two grandchildren that he loves unconditionally: Maryah and Timothy; and many nieces and nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Gordon Stuhr, Rhonda Waldie, and Roxanne Stuhr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com