Janesville, WI - Robert Schumaker, age 84, lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Bob was born in Janesville on July 7, 1937; the son of Victor and Merna (Smith) Schumaker. He married Grace (Peckham) Schumaker on October 1, 1976 in Waukegan, IL and they shared 30 years together before her passing on October 4, 2006. Bob worked for and retired from the General Motors Corporation after many years of employment. He was considered by many to be an excellent cook, and he was never too far from a golf course. Bob enjoyed the mornings he spent with his friends for a beer or two at Slicks over the years. He spent many wonderful summers with his wife Grace in their trailer on Yellow Lake.
Bob is survived by his daughters: Lisa (Alan) Hyser and Laurie (Greg) Kopatich; step children: Denny (Pam) Ruef, Diane (Jerry) Virnig and Andrea (Doug) Castro; special granddaughter, Crystal Flood and 6 additional grandchildren: Erin Castro, Lauren Castro, Ian Virnig, Kevin Kopatich, Garret Hyser and Eric (Megan) Hyser; sister, Carol (Neil) Johnson; and many extended members of his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; step son, Patrick Flood; and grandson, Sean Virnig.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to OAKHILL CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online guestbook and condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
