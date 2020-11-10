November 6, 2020
Delavan, WI - Robert S. Radford, age 88, of Delavan passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Delavan Health Services. He was born in Oak Park, IL on September 2, 1932 to Melvin and Lillian (Clasen) Radford. Robert attended Steinmetz High School in Chicago. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Robert was united in marriage to Dorothy Schlueter on November 15, 1957 in Chicago. Dorothy passed away on February 22, 2016. Robert was a union carpenter for 64 years.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Carol Radford, of Delavan/Chicago; a sister-in-law, Elvera Coburn, of Chicago; and nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; and a sister, Marlyn.
Graveside Services with military honors be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com