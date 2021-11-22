Clinton, WI - Robert "Rob" Pikalek died in his Clinton, Wisconsin home on November 16, 2021 at the age of 78. Born on October 1, 1943 to the late Simon and Mary (Barker) Pikalek in Waukegan, Illinois, Rob graduated from Waukegan High School, class of 1961 and earned a Business Management degree from U.W. Whitewater. He married Ann Winkley on August 28, 1965 at the Presbyterian Church in Clinton, WI. Rob was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in Vietnam from 1968 until 1969. He volunteered at the Clinton Senior Center, serving as Vice President for many years. Rob enjoyed a good breakfast, a dish of vanilla ice cream, bragging about his children and granddaughter, bowling, golfing, watching his favorite Chicago Cubs and Bears, and the company of his friends and fellow horseback riding campers who were always available to offer him a meal or a Coke.
He is survived by his wife Ann, his two daughters, Lisa Vining (married to Mike Vining) of Middleton, WI and Amy Pikalek (married to Andrew Fulton) of Madison, WI, his granddaughter Cassie Vining, and his sister Ann Hansen.
A private family service will be held. Please view his complete obituary and share a memory or a condolence with the Pikalek family at www.brianmakfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., Clinton, WI 53525 or the Rock County Multi Use Trail, 1908 East Manague Rd., Milton, WI 53563.