Stone Lake, WI - Robert R. Kane passed away quietly at his home in the presence of his loving family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 80.
Bob was born on November 8, 1941, in Platteville, Wisconsin. He proudly served his country in the Navy before becoming a substation electrician at Alliant Energy (formerly Wisconsin Power & Light) in the Southern Area facility outside of Beloit, Wisconsin. Retiring from Wisconsin Power & Light, Bob, and his beloved wife Lois, enjoyed a full and happy retirement on Whitefish Lake in Stone Lake, Wisconsin. Bob and Lois traveled extensively and enjoyed fun-filled winters as snowbirds in the Florida Keys.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Junita M. Kane and his father, Lawrence Kane.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Lois Kane; his five children, Debbie (Kane) Arndt, Daniel Kane, Jennifer (Kane) Jarrett, Brad Lindass and Kristine (Lindass) Pryor. Bob loved spending time with his 15 grandchildren, including Nathan McCoic, Nicholas McCoic, Carter Revels, Jesse Arndt, Marissa Arndt, Anna Jojoa, Cody Conrad, Lauren Conrad, Jack Lindass, Mark Lindaas, Bailey Hernandez, Gabrielle Langel, Devon Kane-McCallister, Kelvin Pryor and Mina Schnider. Bob is also survived by numerous cherished great-grandchildren.
Bob was a great friend to many and beloved by all who knew him. He loved quiet mornings, with coffee in hand, watching out over the lake. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and friend. He adored being a grandfather and great-grandfather, spending time fishing, boating and tubing with all the kids.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 29 from 1 to 4 P.M. at Bass Creek Golf Course, 1303 S. Murphy Road in Janesville, Wisconsin. Please bring your fondest memories of Bob to share with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Regional Hospice Services and Palliative Care, 1913 Beaser Avenue, Ashland, WI 54806. The family would also like to thank the teams at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN and Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for all the loving care they gave Bob during his brief cancer treatment.