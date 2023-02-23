December 24, 1934 - February 18, 2023

Markesan, WI - Robert J (Woody, Red, Bobby) Pollock, age 88, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023, while residing at Markesan Resident Home in Markesan, WI. Robert was born on Dec. 24, 1934, to Robert W. and Leilia (Olson) Pollock and grew up in the Elroy and Mauston area. He loved the schoolhouses that he attended. He proudly showed them off to his children, when they drove around in those areas. Robert married Cecelia Vonesh in 1954. They lived in Janesville, then moved to Milton, WI and raised their family. While in Milton, Robert purchased the Merrifield School House and renovated it into his home, with the help of family and friends. They purchased "The Cabin" in Mauston in 1969. They were members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Milton.

