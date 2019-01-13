October 23, 1937 - December 18, 2018
Zephyrhills, FL -- Robert Perkins, 81, escaped from his terrific pain December 18, 2018 in Zephyrhills, FL. Robert was born October 23, 1937, to Robert and Thelma Perkins, in Rice Lake, WI. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1955, and took a job writing commercials for WCLO radio. After getting into photography, he was hired as manager of Midwest Camera, next to Craig High School in Janesville. In March of 1960, he married Diane Hallett. Robert was a member of the 32nd Div. Quartermaster unit of the Wisconsin National Guard. He spent 11 months active duty at Fort Lewis, Washington, during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. In 1975, he started Perkins Camera Center on East Milwaukee Street. In 1987, he sold the camera store and started PECA Products, a photographic manufacturing company with sales worldwide. Until her retired in 1999, he obtained several patents on photographic accessories he invented. From 1999 on, Robert and Diane spent the winter months in Zephyrhills, FL, where he became a rated professional shuffleboard player. He also owned the most active shuffleboard club in the state of Florida, which he donated to the club members in 2011. Robert was an active collector of antique cameras, chess sets, model cars, and early postcards. He loved his garden and beautiful rocks.
Robert had five children: Brenda, Richard, Jeff, Denis, and Charlene (deceased); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Diane passed away from cancer in 2011. Bob married Donna Couillard in 2014.
