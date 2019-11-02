January 7, 1939 - October 29, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Edgerton resident, Robert Oscar Lee, 80, was granted his angel wings on October 29, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. He was born at Stoughton Hospital on January 7, 1939 to Oscar and Marie Lee. Robert worked at General Motors until his retirement in 2001. He was an avid Packer and NASCAR fan. He loved to travel with family, to maintain his farm and raise tobacco, and to follow the music with his dancing feet.

Robert is survived by his children: Kevin (Cindy Phelps) Lee, Jeanette (Michael) Guy, and Bruce Lee; his grandchildren: Cassi, Adam, Sarah, James, Christopher (Kristin), Nicole, Jennifer, Amanda, Matt; and many great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Marie Lee; sister, Anna Marie; his first wife, Jean; the mother of his children, and his wife, Donna, whom he was married to on May 5, 1979 until her death in 2009. He is also preceded by his best friend, Bill Coughlin; and the many other special people that touched his life. And last but not least, his loving dog, Yukon.

Funeral services will be held at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church located at 454 East Church Rd, in Cambridge, WI on Monday, November 4, 2019. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Funeral will begin at 12 p.m., with a luncheon to follow. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

A very special thank you goes out to all of the wonderful people at the Skaalen Nursing Home. You all touched Robert's life and heart. You made the journey loving and peaceful for him and his family. For that we will be forever grateful.

"Don't think of him as gone away his journey's just begun,

life holds so many facets this earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears

in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years.

Think how he must be wishing that we could know today

how nothing but our sadness can really pass away.

And think of him as living

in the hearts of those he touched... for nothing loved is ever lost

and he was loved so much."

"I won't be here, but I'll always be right there Even though I'm leavin', I ain't goin' nowhere"

You had a good run, Grandpa, a whole 80 years. But now, you're free from this disease, and you have been reunited with the family and friends that preceded you on that trip to the place in the sky. I love you! Thank you for all the stories, cars, and most of all, your unconditional love. -Cassi Guy

Mr. Dad, you are always the very best part of my day. It was my honor to be your co-pilot on this journey. No goodbyes, just see you later, hugs, kisses, and I love you. I'm so glad you're mine. Your Loving Daughter, Jeanette Guy