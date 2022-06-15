Robert Neil Simon

Janesville, WI - Robert N. Simon, age 87, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Huntington Place Assisted Living Facility in Janesville. He was born in Union Center, Wisconsin on February 1, 1935; the son of Joseph and Helen (Wendeln) Simon. Robert was a 1953 graduate of Elroy High School. He went on to work for the General Motors Corporation in assembly, until his retirement.
Robert is survived by his children: Bob (Helen) Simon, Nick (Sue) Simon and Becky (Faron) Brandenburg; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judith Simon; second wife, Audrey Simon; and six brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to St. Teresa Catholic Cemetery in Union Center, Wisconsin. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
