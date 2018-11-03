Robert Maryott

April 1, 1945 - October 31, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Robert Eugene Maryott, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. He was born on April 1, 1945 to the late Byron and Marie (Kjelland) Maryott in Janesville, WI. Bob spent his youth in Beloit, and graduated with the Class of 1963 from Beloit Memorial High School. After graduation, Bob completed an apprenticeship at Beloit Corporation, where he won a statewide competition in pattern making. He then worked as a pattern maker at Clinkenbeard & Associates, Inc. of Rockford, making aircraft quality patterns. Bob served honorably in the Wisconsin National Guard. In the early 1970's, Bob moved to Nyack, NY, where he became known for his meticulous master carpentry and restoration work. His notoriety allowed him to be self-employed. He worked for several celebrities, crafting one of a kind furniture pieces as well as home restoration projects. He returned to Beloit in the fall of 2014 to be closer to his siblings. Bob was kind and gentle in nature, with a dry wit and sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Kirsten Marie Maryott of Austin, TX; his brothers, Richard (Julia) Maryott of Janesville, and Roger (Kathleen) Maryott of Beloit; sisters: Patricia (Robert) Sauser and Janice (Richard) Mitchell of Beloit, Carol (James) Thibeau of Janesville, and Julie (Thomas) Maryott-Walsh of Madison; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Maryott of Stony Point, NY; and sister, Suzanne Engebretson of Beloit.
Bob's funeral service will begin at Noon on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Larry Froemming officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday in the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in his name. Please share a memory or condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com
