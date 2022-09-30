Robert M. Thurner

Evansville, WI - Robert "Bob" M. Thurner, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born in Janesville on June 18, 1932; the son of Henry and Bessie (Ellis) Thurner. At a young age, he worked at a gas station and Brose's Custard Stand, where Bob and Lois met. Bob loved fishing and ice skating with his buddies. Bob served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, and married Lois (Ruskell) Thurner on August 6, 1955 at the Belmont United Methodist Church. After they were married, Bob worked at Janesville Sand and Gravel, and later ran the same gas station where he worked in high school. After that, Bob started his own businesses selling auto parts to area gas stations and plowing snow at all hours of the night. Bob also built several homes in Janesville with area carpenters and finally, he went to work full time with Janesville Door Company where he retired in 1990. Bob was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1621. In retirement, Bob spent many wonderful summers at his cottage in Tomahawk, WI; and wintering in Rockport, TX with either a fishing pole or a golf club in his hands.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lois Thurner; his children, Bruce (Mary Kay) Thurner and Lori Chobot (Clifford Kuhlman); four grandchildren: Abigail (Andrew) Henry, Zackery (Michelle) Thurner, Drew and Caitlin Chobot; six great grandchildren: James, Callan, Noah, Jace, Aubrey and Calvin; as well as many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Henry and Marvin Thurner; his sister, Betty Podwell; and his daughter, Wendy Thurner.
A Chapel service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 in the CHAPEL at OAKHILL CEMETERY. After the service, a luncheon will be provided at the Cargill United Methodist Church at 12:15 p.m. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolence and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
