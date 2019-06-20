December 17, 1936 - June 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Robert M. Edwards, age 82, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born in Indianapolis, IN, on December 17, 1936, the son of Francis and Beryl (Ray) Edwards. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at a base in the DC area as one of the service men who manned the missiles during the early part of the Cuban missile crisis. Although Bob did not have the title of chaplain, because of his integrity and love for the Lord, he was leaned on heavily for spiritual guidance on his base (including constructing an office for him to meet with the men). After graduating from Ozark Bible College in Joplin, MO, Bob spent many years as a pastor and an evangelist, illustrating the gospel through magic tricks. He was also a ventriloquist, and gave thousands of people great laughs with his dummy, Timothy.

Bob retired from working for the city of Janesville as a city bus driver after 23 years, retiring in 1999, at which time he enjoyed his time as a Walmart greeter. Bob was on the Revival Fires advisory board and has been an active leader at Roxbury Church of Christ until his health prevented him from attending. He continued to pray daily through the church directory for each member, along with his own legacy of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. While family and friends are happy for his "going home," he will be very missed here on earth.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of twenty-nine years, Mary; his two daughters: Diane (Joel) Holt, and Laura (David) Diehl; stepson, "Fern" Sparger; and stepdaughter, Anna Sparger; 14 grandchildren: David Holt, Bethany Holt, Nathan Holt, Seth Holt, Luke Holt, Christopher Diehl, Kimberly Diehl, Jamison (Angie) Diehl, Austin (Jozzy Lang) Diehl, Brandie Gurney, Christopher McBride, Assata Mae Sparger, Essence Ferguson, Hakeem Ferguson; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rebecca Diehl Howard; parents; brother; two sisters; and many other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Roxbury Church of Christ. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church on Friday. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting charitable donations to be made to Grieving Parents Sharing Hope (GPS Hope), a ministry started after the death of Bob's granddaughter, Becca.

The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the wonderful care Bob received from Agrace during his final days here on earth, and especially thank them for the way he was honored by a processional, as his body was taken from their facility to be transported to Schneider Funeral Home.