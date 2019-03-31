June 8, 1951 - March 21, 2019

Clinton, IA -- Robert M. Atwater, 67, of Clinton, IA, formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center - Clinton. Robert Manning Atwater was born June 8, 1951 in Sparta, WI, the son of Curtis and Edna (Zastro) Atwater. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Cindy Horton on July 28, 1984 in Savanna, IL. He enjoyed time spent fishing, and playing cards at the casino, and was an avid baseball and football card collector.

Robert is survived by his wife, Cindy, of Clinton; and two sisters, Deb Berg and Pam Jones, both of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.

The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes of Clinton, IA is assisting the family with final arrangements.