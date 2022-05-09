Janesville, WI - Robert L. Williams, Sr., age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. Bob was born in Bradford, Wisconsin on February 22, 1932; the son of James and Erma (Powers) Williams. He married Phyllis (Hegelmeyer) Williams in Iowa on June 4, 1949; and they shared 69 years of marriage before Phyllis' passing on October 21, 2018. Bob attended Blackhawk Technical College, and worked for many years as a cabinet maker for Ossit Church Furniture.
He is survived by 3 children: Richard Williams, Debra Kessler and James Williams; 9 grandchildren: Julie Williams, Kristi Williams, Stephanie (Geoff) Clapp, Shane Williams, Carmen Schober, Richard Williams Jr., Jason (Kelly) Williams, Kelly (Ricky) Morris and Carrie (Dan) Loveland;17 great grandchildren; and 4 great great-grandchildren (with 2 on the way). Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis Williams; sons, Robert Williams Jr. and Dale Williams; grandson, Cory Williams; and 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolence and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
