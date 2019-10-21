February 8, 1928 - October 19, 2019

Walworth, WI -- Robert L. Webster, Sr., 91, of Walworth, WI passed away October 19, 2019 at 4:30 a.m. He was the son of Gordon and Hazel Webster, born on his grandfather Kinney’s farm outside Woodstock, IL on February 8, 1928. He started first grade in the one room school on the farm but moved to Sharon early in the first grade. He graduated in the Class of 1945 from Sharon High School. His earliest jobs included: de-tasseling corn, caddying and working for his brother-in-law, Henry K. Johnson. He enlisted in the Army and served in the Army of Occupation in Japan at the end of World War II. He was a member in the Inactive Reserves, and was recalled to active duty for over a year in the early days of the Korean Conflict. Bob and Lavonne Roth were married on May 30, 1950, and they lived in Sharon until moving to Adams County, WI in 1969. He sold his real estate and insurance business in Sharon to become vice president and national sales manager for a land development company that had projects in Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Florida, Georgia and California. In 1976, they returned to Walworth County, and he was a partner in the Coldwell Banker real estate office in Lake Geneva until he retired in 1994. He had been a member for over 69 years of the Moser Ortmann American Legion Post 130 in Sharon and currently was a member of Post 95 in Delavan. He served as Commander of Post 130 and also served as Walworth County Commander in the early 1950’s. He was active in a number of organizations including: over 20 years with the Sharon Fire Department, was a member and president of the Walworth County Board of Realtors (n/k/a Lakes Area Realtor Association), helped form the original Fourth of July Committee in Sharon, was one of the founders of Community Bank in Delavan and Sharon, a member of the Sharon Historical Society and a member of Christ Lutheran Church. He had an interest in collecting and selling antiques and artwork. After his retirement, he helped reorganize the Sharon Legion Post, and served as Adjutant. As such, he saw to it that deceased veterans had proper military rites at time of death. He was instrumental in naming Sharon Veterans Memorial Park, and with Lavonne’s help they raised the funds for the monuments with veteran’s names in the park. After September 11, 2001, he organized a number of efforts to show support of our troops currently serving in our Armed Forces and for years conducted weekly rallies in Elkhorn to show support of our troops.

He is survived by his wife, Lavonne; his son, Bob, Jr. (Nancy); a daughter, Deborah, of Port Townsend, WA; two grandchildren, Bradley (Kami) Webster, Julie Valadez; and five great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Gayleen, and a sister, Millie Eads.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at Toynton Funeral Home in Walworth, with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. or The Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171